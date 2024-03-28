Selena Gomez shares cuddly snap with Benny Blanco: "Happy place"

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has shared another swoon-worthy moment with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, via social media.

Selena Gomez (l.) shared a swoon-worthy snap of herself cuddling with her boyfriend, music producer Benny Blanco, in a new Instagram story. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez

The 31-year-old star took to Instagram on Wednesday to drop a photo of herself and Benny snuggling up on a couch.

"happy place," she wrote under the snap, which used a black-and-white filter.

Selena has made no secret of her head-over-heels romance with the 36-year-old music producer since they went public in December.

In another post shared earlier this month, the Love On singer called Benny's kitchen one of her favorite "places to be."

Selena also shed light on their relationship with an Instagram story that revealed Benny was the one for her "before [she] ever decided."

The Only Murders in the Building actor previously shared that her current romance is the "safest" she's ever had, further noting the importance of being with "someone that respects you."

According to insiders, the two may even be ready to take the next step!

"[Benny's] already calling her his wife and asking her what kind of ring she wants," an insider told Radar Online in January.