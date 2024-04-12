Selena Gomez shares exciting update about new movie Emilia Pérez!

Cannes, France - Selena Gomez has revealed that her upcoming movie , Emilia Pérez, will debut at Cannes Film Festival in May.

Selena Gomez will head to the City of Love this May as her new movie, Emilia Pérez, debuts at Cannes Film Festival. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

On Thursday, the 31-year-old multi-hyphenate debuted several character posters for the flick on Instagram and shared the exciting release news in the caption.

"I've been waiting to show you guys this one!!" Selena wrote. "I'm beyond grateful Emilia Pérez, directed by Jacques Audiard, will premiere at @festivaldecannes in May!"

The first-look images show off the Rare Beauty founder's new bleach-blonde hair for the musical crime film.

The other images shared feature Karla Sofía Gascón, who plays the titular role, and Zoe Saldana, who was seen in character under the spotlight while rocking a red suit.

Emilia Pérez follows Gascón's character, a Mexican cartel leader who is on the run as she evades law enforcement and works towards sex assignment surgery to affirm her gender.

Selena previously teased her role in the movie with several snaps from Paris, France, where she filmed Emilia Pérez last summer.

Along with her return to the big screen, the Love On artist has also been busy keeping up her acting work on TV.