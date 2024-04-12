Selena Gomez shares exciting update about new movie Emilia Pérez!
Cannes, France - Selena Gomez has revealed that her upcoming movie, Emilia Pérez, will debut at Cannes Film Festival in May.
On Thursday, the 31-year-old multi-hyphenate debuted several character posters for the flick on Instagram and shared the exciting release news in the caption.
"I've been waiting to show you guys this one!!" Selena wrote. "I'm beyond grateful Emilia Pérez, directed by Jacques Audiard, will premiere at @festivaldecannes in May!"
The first-look images show off the Rare Beauty founder's new bleach-blonde hair for the musical crime film.
The other images shared feature Karla Sofía Gascón, who plays the titular role, and Zoe Saldana, who was seen in character under the spotlight while rocking a red suit.
Emilia Pérez follows Gascón's character, a Mexican cartel leader who is on the run as she evades law enforcement and works towards sex assignment surgery to affirm her gender.
Selena previously teased her role in the movie with several snaps from Paris, France, where she filmed Emilia Pérez last summer.
Along with her return to the big screen, the Love On artist has also been busy keeping up her acting work on TV.
Selena Gomez continues to expand acting resume
Selena is currently filming Season 4 of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, and she's set to reprise her iconic role as Alex Russo in an upcoming sequel to Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place.
The latter was granted a full season order last month and is expected to premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+ later this year.
Cannes Film Festival will begin on May 14.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Cover-Images