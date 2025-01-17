Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco lend a hand to first responders amid Los Angeles wildfires

Los Angeles, California - Newly engaged couple Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco lent a helping hand after the devastating LA fires ripped through homes and tore down entire neighborhoods.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco (r.) lent a helping hand to first responders amid the devastating LA fires. © Collage: Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

What an inspiring couple!

On Friday, the 32-year-old singer posted an Instagram Story sharing her incredible efforts, per People.

In the clips, Selena and Benny donned masks while unpacking food boxes and arranging the items on a table for firefighters and first responders.

"Grateful for these individuals," she captioned one of the posts.

The Rare Beauty founder took her support a step further by donating skincare and makeup from her line to Altadena Teen Girls Fire Recovery.

Benny expressed his gratitude by sharing a photo of a van packed to the brim with drinks from brands like CELSIUS Energy Drinks, Liquid IV, and Prime.

He then shared a video of boxes overflowing with sandwiches from The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills.

"thank you so much guys," he captioned the picture.