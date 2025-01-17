Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco lend a hand to first responders amid Los Angeles wildfires
Los Angeles, California - Newly engaged couple Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco lent a helping hand after the devastating LA fires ripped through homes and tore down entire neighborhoods.
What an inspiring couple!
On Friday, the 32-year-old singer posted an Instagram Story sharing her incredible efforts, per People.
In the clips, Selena and Benny donned masks while unpacking food boxes and arranging the items on a table for firefighters and first responders.
"Grateful for these individuals," she captioned one of the posts.
The Rare Beauty founder took her support a step further by donating skincare and makeup from her line to Altadena Teen Girls Fire Recovery.
Benny expressed his gratitude by sharing a photo of a van packed to the brim with drinks from brands like CELSIUS Energy Drinks, Liquid IV, and Prime.
He then shared a video of boxes overflowing with sandwiches from The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills.
"thank you so much guys," he captioned the picture.
Selena's longtime pal Taylor Swift also recently opened up about her contributions to relief efforts with a post outlining important organizations to support.
Cover photo: Collage: Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & REUTERS/Ringo Chiu