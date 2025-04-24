Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco reportedly explore plans to have kids – but when?

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have continued to prove they're head over heels for each other even after more than a year together. Now, the couple is reportedly setting their sights on the next big step in their relationship!

Selena Gomez (l.) and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, have reportedly begun exploring their options for starting a family after they tie the knot! © Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez

The 32-year-old singer and her 37-year-old fiancé first went public with their romance in December 2023 and have been inseparable ever since.

As OK! magazine reported recently, the two have been making big plans for the future ever since they got engaged last fall, with an insider revealing that they want to start a family shortly after the wedding.

However, Selena revealed in an interview last September that she is unable to carry her own children due to her medical issues, including lupus.

The Only Murders in the Building star admitted she "had to grieve" this fact but said she's now "in a much better place" with it.

"I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me," she said.