Selena Gomez reveals infertility struggles: "Something I've had to grieve"

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez revealed that she is unable to carry her own children as she got candid about her personal life in a new interview.

Selena Gomez revealed that she is unable to carry her own children as she got candid about her personal life in a new interview. © Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP

On Monday, the 32-year-old star graced the cover of Vanity Fair's October issue, where she shared some new details about her health struggles.

"I haven't ever said this... but I unfortunately can't carry my own children," Selena said.

"I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby's in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while."

But Selena, who was diagnosed with lupus in the early 2010s, has come to terms with the reality of what parenthood will look like for her.

"I'm in a much better place with that," she revealed. "I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me.

"It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I'm one of those people. I'm excited for what that journey will look like, but it'll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don't care. It'll be mine. It'll be my baby."

The Rare Beauty founder has previously hinted at plans to adopt, as she spilled that she had intended to do so if she were still single at 35, but that plan has taken a new turn thanks to her boyfriend, Benny Blanco.