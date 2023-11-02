Selena Gomez announces she's deleting Instagram: "I'm done"

Los Angeles, California - The most-followed woman on Instagram may be leaving the platform after Selena Gomez announced she is deleting her account.

Selena Gomez claimed she would be deleting her Instagram in a since-deleted story posted following controversy surrounding her statement on the Israel-Gaza war. © IMAGO / Avalon.red

The 31-year-old dropped another text-only story on Thursday in a seeming response to the controversy surrounding her statement on the Israel-Gaza war.

"I'm taking a break and deleting my Instagram. I'm done. I do not support any of what's going on," she said in the since-deleted post.

Gomez has 430 million followers on the platform, making her the most-followed woman and the third most-followed person overall.

On Monday, the Only Murders in the Building star faced backlash after announcing a break from social media amid the "horror, hate, violence, and terror" in the world.

"I'm sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can't stand by innocent people getting hurt," she said. "That's what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won't."

The post stirred criticism from fans who argued that her massive following on Instagram meant that her post could make a difference, while others noted that she previously shared links to support aid in Ukraine.