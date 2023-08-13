Selena Gomez flaunts Instagram power in sexy corset top

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez put on a very busty display in sexy new Instagram snaps!

Selena Gomez sported a very sexy corset in her latest photoshoot. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez

Orange you glad to see Selena?

On Saturday, the Only Murders in the Building star turned heads with her latest series of IG pics.

The post featured back-to-back selfies of the 31-year-old flaunting her décolletage in an orange corset top, paired with sleeked-back brunette hair while on set of a new photoshoot.

The Lose You To Love Me singer gave face in the stunning snaps while also modeling a sparkling choker necklace and thick hoop earrings.

The first pic highlighted Selena posing with her left hand behind her neck, while the second snap showed her giving fans a clearer look at her jewelry.

The last photo in the dump was a look at the Disney star posing in front of a white backdrop and sporting a cropped orange leather jacket over her matching corset top.

"Selena is 31 years old and still look the same as she did when she was on Disney channel," one wrote in a comment, which received over 1,000 likes.

Selena's captionless post hardly needed words, as it racked up over six millions likes. The simple selfies prove her power as the most followed female on IG, with 427 million followers.