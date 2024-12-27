Selena Gomez cuddles up with fiancé Benny Blanco at cozy holiday bash

New York, New York - Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got cozy as they celebrated their first holiday season since getting engaged.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco (l.) celebrated their first holiday season as fiancés this week. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jakecohen & @itsbennyblanco

The 36-year-old music producer shared a sweet video with Selena to his Instagram story on Thursday, where she snuggled up to him as they listened to Christmas carols.

The 32-year-old actor's engagement ring was on full display as she held a stuffed animal up to the camera.

The stunning piece of jewelry took inspiration from one of Selena's own songs, Good for You, where she sings, "I'm a marquise diamond" – the same rock that makes up her new ring.



Selena later flashed the diamond in a picture of herself holding up a cocktail glass, which she shared to Instagram on Thursday.

The lovebirds, who celebrated the holidays in New York City, also appeared in a few photos shared by cookbook author Jake Cohen, which gave a peek inside the star-studded bash.

Selena and Benny first revealed their engagement earlier this month, and the Rare Beauty founder's announcement post has racked up over 22 million likes on Instagram.