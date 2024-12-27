Selena Gomez cuddles up with fiancé Benny Blanco at cozy holiday bash
New York, New York - Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got cozy as they celebrated their first holiday season since getting engaged.
The 36-year-old music producer shared a sweet video with Selena to his Instagram story on Thursday, where she snuggled up to him as they listened to Christmas carols.
The 32-year-old actor's engagement ring was on full display as she held a stuffed animal up to the camera.
The stunning piece of jewelry took inspiration from one of Selena's own songs, Good for You, where she sings, "I'm a marquise diamond" – the same rock that makes up her new ring.
Selena later flashed the diamond in a picture of herself holding up a cocktail glass, which she shared to Instagram on Thursday.
The lovebirds, who celebrated the holidays in New York City, also appeared in a few photos shared by cookbook author Jake Cohen, which gave a peek inside the star-studded bash.
Selena and Benny first revealed their engagement earlier this month, and the Rare Beauty founder's announcement post has racked up over 22 million likes on Instagram.
Among the A-list well-wishers in the comments was Taylor Swift, who proudly offered her services as the flower girl at their upcoming nuptials.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jakecohen & @itsbennyblanco