Selena Gomez drops first peek at Only Murders in the Building's season 5 cast!

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has given fans a new peek into her recent "memories," including a special look at the cast of Only Murders in the Building season 5!

The 32-year-old star shared a new photo dump to her Instagram on Saturday, which kicked off with a mirror selfie that featured a glimpse of her eye-catching engagement ring.

Selena's fiancé, Benny Blanco, made several appearances as they two showed their love in a few swoon-worthy PDA snaps.

But one such photo proved to be extra special, as it was taken on the set of Only Murders in the Building!

At the center of the photo, Selena was seen with her arms draped around her 37-year-old hubby-to-be while her co-stars, Martin Short and Steve Martin, stood at either side of them.

Also featured were returning stars Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd, along with iconic filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

Later in the photo dump, Selena debuted what might be the buzziest snap of them all – a peek at the newest cast members for season 5!

The cast shot again featured the Emilia Pérez actor alongside Steve and Martin, but this time, they were also joined by the newest Only Murders stars: Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, and Christoph Waltz.