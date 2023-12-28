Selena Gomez drops pics dreamy date night pics with Benny Blanco

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez shared sweet pics from her recent date night with her boyfriend Benny Blanco!

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco had an artsy date night (l.) during the holiday season. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez

The 31-year-old Only Murders in the Building star and the 35-year-old music producer are still feeling the holiday spirit, as seen in Selena's latest Instagram story.

The pop star shared pics on Wednesday that highlighted the lovebirds enjoying some downtime at an art exhibit.

Selena's story first featured a snap of the pair's reflection in a pink mirrored ceiling.

Benny was captured with his arms wrapped around the singer and his head snuggled in her neck while she smiled.

The following post showed the producer posing solo in front of the same mirrored ceiling while being photographed by Selena.

Earlier this month, the Rare Beauty founder revealed her romance with Benny, whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin.

At the time, Selena gushed he is "absolute everything in my heart," adding, "he's still better than anyone I've ever been with."