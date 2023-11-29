Selena Gomez gushes over new crush: "I'm kinda really happy"
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez couldn't help but smile as she gushed over her new "crush" in the latest preview for her upcoming TV special, Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays.
While the first episode is set to premiere on Thursday, fans got an early look from Entertainment Tonight on the eve of its debut.
The 31-year-old star joined forces with celebrated chef Alex Guarnaschelli to prepare a lavish Christmas buffet for episode 1, with Selena all smiles as she worked on the dish.
"She's thriving! I think you're bringing out a whole side of Selena we haven't even seen," the Rare Beauty founder's BFF Raquelle Stevens said in the clip.
Though the cooking was certainly bringing her some joy, Selena admitted that it was a new crush that had her so over the moon.
"I also have a crush on someone, so I'm kinda really happy," she said.
Selena played coy about the identity of her new love interest, but the new clip comes after reports shed some light on the Disney Channel alum's current dating life.
Selena Gomez is reportedly "casually dating"
Inside sources dished to Entertainment Tonight that Selena is "casually dating and doing well" at the moment, though romance is not the biggest thing on her mind.
"She is doing her own thing and doesn't feel any sort of pressure to be in a relationship," the source said. "She is just focusing on what's best for her right now and has been very in tune with maintaining her own boundaries. Her friends and family support her and just want her to be happy."
As she continues to enjoy the single life, Selena has been spending more time with long-time pal Taylor Swift for several recent star-studded girls' night outs.
Cover photo: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP