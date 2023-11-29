Selena Gomez gushes over new crush: "I'm kinda really happy"

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez couldn't help but smile as she gushed over her new "crush" in the latest preview for her upcoming TV special, Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays.

Selena Gomez gushed over her new crush in the latest preview of her new holiday cooking show, which kicks off on Thursday. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

While the first episode is set to premiere on Thursday, fans got an early look from Entertainment Tonight on the eve of its debut.

The 31-year-old star joined forces with celebrated chef Alex Guarnaschelli to prepare a lavish Christmas buffet for episode 1, with Selena all smiles as she worked on the dish.

"She's thriving! I think you're bringing out a whole side of Selena we haven't even seen," the Rare Beauty founder's BFF Raquelle Stevens said in the clip.

Though the cooking was certainly bringing her some joy, Selena admitted that it was a new crush that had her so over the moon.

"I also have a crush on someone, so I'm kinda really happy," she said.

Selena played coy about the identity of her new love interest, but the new clip comes after reports shed some light on the Disney Channel alum's current dating life.