Benny Blanco gushes over Selena Gomez romance: "She's perfect"

Los Angeles, California - Music producer Benny Blanco has broken his silence on his new romance with Selena Gomez with some words of love for the star.

Benny Blanco praised Selena Gomez in his first comments on his the new romance since it was revealed earlier this month. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 31-year-old Single Soon artist announced her new relationship earlier this month, and Benny has now officially chimed in with his first comments on the romance.

Over the weekend, Benny and Olivia Tiedemann shared a joint Instagram post featuring a video of the pair preparing a recipe from his new cookbook.

In the viral clip, Olivia brought up Benny's "new super hot girlfriend," but the songwriter quickly cut her off to say he won't be commenting much on the subject.

Still, he snuck in some praise for Selena as he said simply, "She's perfect."

The former Disney Channel star has been dating Benny for six months, according to her recent social media comments.

She has shared nothing but love for her new beau, telling fans, "He is my absolute everything in my heart."