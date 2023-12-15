Selena Gomez kisses Benny Blanco in new snaps: "My favorite moments"

New York, New York - Selena Gomez has shared more photos with beau Benny Blanco as she commemorated her recent trip to the Big Apple with a photo dump.

Selena Gomez shared new snaps with boyfriend Benny Blanco on Thursday. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez

On Thursday, the 31-year-old star dropped several snaps in a new Instagram post, recapping her stay in New York.

The post kicked off with a sweet photo of Selena laughing with Taylor Swift in front of a blazing birthday cake in honor of the pop star's 34th birthday.

Selena was not in attendance at Taylor's lavish bash on Wednesday, but the post appears to confirm that the duo shared an early celebration together as they hit the town on Tuesday night.

The photo dump featured two new photos of the Rare Beauty founder with her new boyfriend, including the final slide that showed Selena and Benny sharing a kiss.

In an Instagram comment spree last week, the Single Soon artist revealed that she had been dating the music producer under the radar for six months.