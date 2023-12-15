Selena Gomez kisses Benny Blanco in new snaps: "My favorite moments"
New York, New York - Selena Gomez has shared more photos with beau Benny Blanco as she commemorated her recent trip to the Big Apple with a photo dump.
On Thursday, the 31-year-old star dropped several snaps in a new Instagram post, recapping her stay in New York.
The post kicked off with a sweet photo of Selena laughing with Taylor Swift in front of a blazing birthday cake in honor of the pop star's 34th birthday.
Selena was not in attendance at Taylor's lavish bash on Wednesday, but the post appears to confirm that the duo shared an early celebration together as they hit the town on Tuesday night.
The photo dump featured two new photos of the Rare Beauty founder with her new boyfriend, including the final slide that showed Selena and Benny sharing a kiss.
In an Instagram comment spree last week, the Single Soon artist revealed that she had been dating the music producer under the radar for six months.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reportedly "truly in love"
Since announcing her new relationship, Selena hasn't been shy about gushing over her love life.
On Tuesday, the Disney Channel alum shared a new snap cuddling with Benny via her Instagram story, along with some selfies that featured her new "B" ring in a nod to the romance.
Shortly after confirming the dating rumors, she told fans that the 35-year-old was "absolute everything in my heart" and added, "He's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts."
Per Us Weekly, the relationship is the real deal, with insiders sharing, "Selena's family absolutely approves of this relationship and they're thrilled to see her so happy and in love."
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez