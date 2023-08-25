Selena Gomez enjoys the single life in glam new music video

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has made her grand return to pop music in epic style with her new song, Single Soon .

The 31-year-old dropped the catchy track on Friday, along with an accompanying music video.

Single Soon is the perfect end-of-summer break-up anthem that sees Selena relish in the perks of singlehood.

Kicking off with an adorable message from younger sister Gracie, the Rare Beauty founder heeds her sibling's advice to "never worry about boyfriends, at all" as she gets dolled up for a night out.

After highly-publicized relationships with stars like Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, Selena has been publicly single in recent months, which she seemingly celebrates with her latest pop anthem.

Ahead of the song's release, the former Disney Channel star shed some light on her public heartbreaks and how they have inspired her music.