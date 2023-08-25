Selena Gomez enjoys the single life in glam new music video
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has made her grand return to pop music in epic style with her new song, Single Soon.
The 31-year-old dropped the catchy track on Friday, along with an accompanying music video.
Single Soon is the perfect end-of-summer break-up anthem that sees Selena relish in the perks of singlehood.
Kicking off with an adorable message from younger sister Gracie, the Rare Beauty founder heeds her sibling's advice to "never worry about boyfriends, at all" as she gets dolled up for a night out.
After highly-publicized relationships with stars like Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, Selena has been publicly single in recent months, which she seemingly celebrates with her latest pop anthem.
Ahead of the song's release, the former Disney Channel star shed some light on her public heartbreaks and how they have inspired her music.
Selena Gomez dishes on past heartbreaks ahead of new single
Speaking at the Twilio SIGNAL 2023 conference on Wednesday, Selena shared that she thinks her "best music" came from the worst heartbreaks, including her final split from Justin Bieber after dating on and off for eight years.
"So then when I was going through a heartbreak, I immediately, you know, wrote my best music and wanted to be there for every woman or man or whoever, you know, going through that journey," she said, per ELLE.
Using her love life as inspiration for her music has certainly paid off as fans buzz over her latest single across social media.
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez