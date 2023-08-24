Selena Gomez reveals first look at video for sultry new single

Los Angeles, California - As fans await the highly-anticipated new single from Selena Gomez , the star has revealed an exciting first look at the song and its glamorous accompanying music video!

Selena Gomez will release her new song, Single Soon, and accompanying music video on Friday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 31-year-old is a vision of party couture in the first clip for the Single Soon music video, which drops at midnight EST on Friday.

The teaser begins with a sweet message from Gomez's younger sister, Gracie, telling her, "Hi, love you, sissie. Never worry about boyfriends, at all!"

Cutting to shots of the Only Murders in the Building star rocking a pink shimmery dress and purple feather coat as she dances the night away with friends.

Set to a killer beat, Gomez sings, "I'll be single soon," before the video suddenly cuts off.

Fans have been buzzing about the new track since it was announced, and the Rare Beauty founder has been keeping Selenators on their toes with epic posts hyping it up, including her own riff on an iconic Sex and the City scene.