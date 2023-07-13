Selena Gomez's sister shows her preference for Taylor Swift in hilarious video

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez 's younger sister Gracie Teefey just may prefer her best friend, Taylor Swift , over the Only Murders in the Building star herself!

Selena Gomez (l.) shared a video of her sister Gracie (r.), revealing that she dyed her hair purple in honor of Taylor Swift releasing Speak Now (Taylor's Version). © Collage: Jason Merritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez

The 30-year-old shared an adorable Instagram Reel of Gracie on Thursday, which showed off the 10-year-old's newly-dyed purple hair.



"Why'd you dye your hair purple?" Selena asks.

"For Speak Now," Gracie proudly declares, referring to Taylor's newest re-recording, Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

"Will you ever dye a color for, like, my album?" the Disney Channel alum hilariously asks.

Though Gracie responds in the affirmative, Selena doesn't seem too confident on the other side of the camera.

Selena and Taylor have been close friends for well over a decade, and they recently reunited for one of the Anti-Hero singer's famous July 4th parties.

It seems that young Gracie has just as much love for Taylor as her older sister does, and she even got a special tribute from the 33-year-old during The Eras Tour earlier this year.