Selena Gomez's sister shows her preference for Taylor Swift in hilarious video
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez's younger sister Gracie Teefey just may prefer her best friend, Taylor Swift, over the Only Murders in the Building star herself!
The 30-year-old shared an adorable Instagram Reel of Gracie on Thursday, which showed off the 10-year-old's newly-dyed purple hair.
"Why'd you dye your hair purple?" Selena asks.
"For Speak Now," Gracie proudly declares, referring to Taylor's newest re-recording, Speak Now (Taylor's Version).
"Will you ever dye a color for, like, my album?" the Disney Channel alum hilariously asks.
Though Gracie responds in the affirmative, Selena doesn't seem too confident on the other side of the camera.
Selena and Taylor have been close friends for well over a decade, and they recently reunited for one of the Anti-Hero singer's famous July 4th parties.
It seems that young Gracie has just as much love for Taylor as her older sister does, and she even got a special tribute from the 33-year-old during The Eras Tour earlier this year.
Taylor Swift gave Selena Gomez's sister her 22 hat at The Eras Tour
Gracie's love for Speak Now was made evident when she wore a replica of Taylor's iconic purple dress from the album's 2011 tour to The Eras Tour in Arlington. Like her sister, Selena also dressed up as the singer, instead opting for a folklore-inspired look.
The Lavender Haze artist returned the favor with a tribute of her own, giving Gracie the coveted 22 hat during her performance.
Shortly after, Gracie certified her Swiftie status as she rocked Eras Tour merch while grabbing dinner with Selena.
Cover photo: Collage: Jason Merritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez