Selena Gomez explains why she'll never watch her documentary again

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez gave fans an intimate look at her life with her documentary, My Mind & Me, but the star has no desire to relive those days any time soon.

Selena Gomez got candid about why she finds it too hard to watch her intimate 2022 documentary, My Mind & Me. © Collage: Catherine Powell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 31-year-old discussed the 2022 film at Tuesday's Music & Health conference hosted by Universal Music Group and Thrive Global.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Gomez admitted she was "very against" the idea of the documentary at first because she feared it would "jeopardize" certain aspects of her life.

She ultimately pushed forward with the project and said that it felt as though "a huge weight was lifted" after it was released.

Still, My Mind & Me's portrayal of her mental health struggles, her complications with Lupus, and other sensitive subjects make the flick a tough rewatch for the singer.

"It's very hard for me to watch. I will never watch it again, but I'm very proud of it. I couldn't have been luckier to have the people that worked on it with me," she said.

Gomez also opened up about her social media presence and confessed that, despite her status as the most-followed woman on Instagram, she doesn't place much value in it.