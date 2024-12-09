Selena Gomez fires back after harsh criticism of Emilia Pérez performance

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has defended herself after receiving some harsh criticism over her role in the buzzy musical movie Emilia Pérez.

Selena Gomez (l.) has defended herself after receiving some harsh criticism from Eugenio Derbez over her role in the buzzy musical movie Emilia Pérez. © Collage: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP & MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a recent podcast appearance, Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez and host Gaby Meza criticized Gomez's performance – specifically, her Spanish.

Meza blamed the 32-year-old star's lack of familiarity with the language, per The Hollywood Reporter.

"That's why I feel she doesn't know what she is saying, and if she doesn't know what she's saying, she can't give her acting any nuance," she said.

Derbez backed the critique and added, "I'm glad you're saying that because I was saying, 'I can’t believe no one is talking about it?'"

Though the pair said Gomez was "talented," Derbez continued on to argue that the film also suffered due to the fact that French director Jacques Audiard also didn't speak Spanish.

"I was saying, 'How strange, because if the director doesn't speak English or Spanish and the movie is in Spanish and English, and it takes place in Mexico and you don't understand the culture,'" the CODA star added. "It's like if I wanted to make a film in Russian without knowing the culture or Russian and speaking in French."

Gomez caught wind of the comments and defended her performance, writing on TikTok that she "did the best I could."