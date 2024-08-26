Selena Gomez shines in tear-jerking new trailer for Netflix's Emilia Perez

Los Angeles, California - Pop princess Selena Gomez is turning heads once again with her latest role in the upcoming Netflix movie -musical, Emilia Perez, which just dropped a new trailer.

A new trailer for Netflix's Emilia Perez, starring Selena Gomez, has just dropped, leaving fans in tears. © Collage: IMAGO / PA Images & Starface

On Monday, Netflix released a stunning trailer for the Spanish-language film.

In the clip, the 32-year-old actor is seen sporting short blonde hair and delivering a powerful emotional performance that has viewers hooked from the start.

Some of her scenes include a tear-jerking moment of heartbreak and a joyous dance sequence with a blanket alongside co-stars Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldana.

The entire trailer is set to a beautiful song that features a woman singing "Emilia," adding to the movie's already-astonishing atmosphere.

Per People, the movie follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico pursuing their own happiness through song and dance.

Could Selena be on the way to win her first Oscar Award?