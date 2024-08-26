Selena Gomez shines in tear-jerking new trailer for Netflix's Emilia Perez
Los Angeles, California - Pop princess Selena Gomez is turning heads once again with her latest role in the upcoming Netflix movie-musical, Emilia Perez, which just dropped a new trailer.
On Monday, Netflix released a stunning trailer for the Spanish-language film.
In the clip, the 32-year-old actor is seen sporting short blonde hair and delivering a powerful emotional performance that has viewers hooked from the start.
Some of her scenes include a tear-jerking moment of heartbreak and a joyous dance sequence with a blanket alongside co-stars Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldana.
The entire trailer is set to a beautiful song that features a woman singing "Emilia," adding to the movie's already-astonishing atmosphere.
Per People, the movie follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico pursuing their own happiness through song and dance.
Could Selena be on the way to win her first Oscar Award?
Fans react to Selena Gomez's performance in Emilia Perez trailer
"COMING FOR THE OSCARS QUEEN SELENA WE LOVE YOU," one fan commented on X.
Another similarly wrote, "this looks like a future oscar winner to me… i will be TUNED in!"
The Rare Beauty founder recently took to social media to share her sweet reaction to learning she had been cast in the buzzy flick.
"I can't believe I got the movie! I'm so gonna cry right now; I don't want to cry," she said in the video.
The film took home two awards at the Cannes Film Festival, including the Best Actress award, which was shared between Selena and her co-stars.
It's more than likely fans will be on the edge of their seats watching this movie – for all the right reasons!
Emilia Perez is set to hit theaters on November 1 and will begin streaming on Netflix on November 13.
