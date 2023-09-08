Selena Gomez flaunts her rare beauty and flashes tattoo in bare-faced selfie

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez may be known for her epic high-glam looks on the red carpet, but the star is proving she shines all on her own with a stunning all-natural selfie.

Selena Gomez shared a new selfie on Thursday that showed off her semicolon tattoo. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez

The 31-year-old took to her Instagram story on Thursday to share a glowing selfie.

In the snap, Selena held her head in her hands as she set her gaze to the side of the camera.

The Only Murders in the Building star wore a white tank and accessorized her fashion with gold earrings and a matching chain necklace.

One of Selena's many tattoos is on display in the photo, as fans can catch a glimpse of her semicolon ink on the side of her wrist.

The Single Soon artist got the tat in 2017 alongside 13 Reason Why stars Tommy Dorfman and Alisha Boe to honor the show's portrayal of mental health issues and suicide.

Semicolon tattoos have become a popular ink choice to represent hope, with the punctuation mark's meaning as a place where the sentence was intended to end but didn't symbolizing one's survival despite mental health struggles.