Did Hailey Bieber copy Selena Gomez's tattoo?
Los Angeles, California - Amid their ongoing social media drama, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have found themselves at the center of another viral fan theory.
The two stars have commanded the spotlight online recently after Selena threw shade at Hailey on TikTok, following the two's entangled history.
The origins of the supposed feud date back to 2018, when Selena ended her years-long on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber.
The drama reached a fever pitch shortly after when Justin rekindled his relationship with Hailey, whom he had dated briefly in 2016. The pair married just months after Justin's split from Selena.
The tangled love triangle has set the stage for this week's social media drama, and fans are spiraling with wild theories that Hailey has been trying to copy her husband's ex all along.
In one viral theory, fans point out Selena and Hailey's suspiciously similar "G" tattoos.
While many argue that Hailey copied the Only Murders in the Building star, everything may not be what it seems!
What's the truth behind Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's similar tattoos?
Selena debuted her cursive "G" tattoo, which is located behind her ear, back in 2015.
That same month, Hailey got a similar tattoo in the same spot.
The 26-year-old model was clear about her inspiration for the tattoo, taking to Instagram in a now-deleted post to share that the art honored a young girl named Georgia.
Georgia is the daughter of pastor Chad Veach from the church Hailey attended, and she was one of several celebrities who opted for the "G" tat.
Selena, on the other hand, got her tattoo as an homage to her younger sister Gracie.
While it seems that the mystery should be solved, other fans continue to latch on to theories that Hailey did copy something of Selena's for a different tattoo - but not ink this time.
In 2020, Hailey got a "J" tattooed on her ring finger, which looks quite similar to a "J" ring Justin gifted Selena in 2012.
Of course, the drama never seems to end, as Selena looks to have gotten quite a similar star design for some ring finger ink of her own.
With so much messiness swirling around, who really knows anymore how much the two are actually going tit-for-tat.
Cover photo: Collage: AMY SUSSMAN & JON KOPALOFF / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP