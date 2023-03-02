Did Hailey Bieber copy Selena Gomez's tattoo?

Los Angeles, California - Amid their ongoing social media drama, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have found themselves at the center of another viral fan theory.

Fans are accusing Hailey Bieber (r) of copying Selena Gomez's tattoo. © Collage: AMY SUSSMAN & JON KOPALOFF / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The two stars have commanded the spotlight online recently after Selena threw shade at Hailey on TikTok, following the two's entangled history.

The origins of the supposed feud date back to 2018, when Selena ended her years-long on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber.

The drama reached a fever pitch shortly after when Justin rekindled his relationship with Hailey, whom he had dated briefly in 2016. The pair married just months after Justin's split from Selena.

The tangled love triangle has set the stage for this week's social media drama, and fans are spiraling with wild theories that Hailey has been trying to copy her husband's ex all along.

In one viral theory, fans point out Selena and Hailey's suspiciously similar "G" tattoos.

While many argue that Hailey copied the Only Murders in the Building star, everything may not be what it seems!