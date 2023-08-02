Did Selena Gomez pressure Francia Raisa into 2017 kidney donation?

Los Angeles, California - Francia Raisa is putting the rumors surrounding her 2017 kidney donation to Selena Gomez to rest once and for all.

Francia Raisa (r.) has hit back at rumors that Selena Gomez pressured her into her 2017 kidney donation. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez & Michael Kovac / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 35-year-old appeared as a guest on the Good Guys podcast hosted by Josh Peck and Ben Soffer on Tuesday, and she used to appearance to clarify ongoing speculation about the organ donation.

"I've said this before, I just felt it in my heart," Raisa told the hosts. "I knew I was a match. I knew it was gonna happen."

"No one forced me to do anything. It came out of the genuine kindness of my heart."

In September 2017, Gomez received a kidney transplant from Raisa, who is a long-time friend, amid complications from lupus.

For years, fans speculated that the 31-year-old may have pressured Raisa into the donation after the How I Met Your Father star revealed that Gomez had learned Raisa was a match before she knew herself.