Selena Gomez flaunts Parisian glamour with new fashion week look
Paris, France - Selena Gomez was the pinnacle of French glamour as she continued her impressive style streak during Paris Fashion Week.
The 31-year-old star continued to show off her impeccable style with another Paris Fashion Week number on Wednesday.
For the day's outing, Selena opted for a white minidress featuring puffy, long sleeves and black polka-dot adornments.
She completed the look with silver hoop earrings and black pointed heels.
The Only Murders in the Building actor swapped hues for her evening look as she rocked a glittering LBD along with the same silver earrings and black pumps.
She also transitioned her makeup look for the night with a bright red lip and matching red eyeshadow.
Selena gave her fans a close-up glimpse at her beauty look with a selfie shared to her Instagram story, which featured the star blowing a kiss to the camera.
The Single Soon artist has been making headlines with a number of gorgeous ensembles worn during her time in Paris.
On Monday, Selena went viral for an all-black ensemble that featured a corset-style top paired with a cropped blazer and matching black pants.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS