Selena Gomez flaunts Parisian glamour with new fashion week look

Paris, France - Selena Gomez was the pinnacle of French glamour as she continued her impressive style streak during Paris Fashion Week.

Selena Gomez wore two show-stopping looks in Paris on Wednesday. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The 31-year-old star continued to show off her impeccable style with another Paris Fashion Week number on Wednesday.

For the day's outing, Selena opted for a white minidress featuring puffy, long sleeves and black polka-dot adornments.

She completed the look with silver hoop earrings and black pointed heels.

The Only Murders in the Building actor swapped hues for her evening look as she rocked a glittering LBD along with the same silver earrings and black pumps.

She also transitioned her makeup look for the night with a bright red lip and matching red eyeshadow.

Selena gave her fans a close-up glimpse at her beauty look with a selfie shared to her Instagram story, which featured the star blowing a kiss to the camera.

The Single Soon artist has been making headlines with a number of gorgeous ensembles worn during her time in Paris.