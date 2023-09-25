Selena Gomez goes viral with show-stopping Paris Fashion week look

Paris, France - Selena Gomez was the talk of the town as she hit the streets of Paris to celebrate Fashion Week!

Selena Gomez went viral for her latest Paris Fashion Week outfit on Monday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

On Monday, the 31-year-old star turned heads with an all-black ensemble that featured a corset-style top paired with a cropped blazer and matching black pants.

Selena kept her hair down with a sleek middle part and accessorized the look with striking blue eye shadow and a pair of chunky hoop earrings.

Selena shared a behind-the-scenes selfie to her Instagram story before reposting two of the viral photos of herself taken on the Parisian streets.

The Only Murders in the Building star's trendy look comes after another outing in France over the weekend, where she attended the French L1 soccer match.

For Sunday's event, Selena rocked a wild leopard-print gown and kept her hair in a slick-backed ponytail. She was joined by close friends Brooklyn and Nicola Beckham at the game.

The Single Soon artist's high-glam looks come after a recent makeup-free selfie shared to Instagram, where she revealed her naturally curly hair and rocked a bare face.