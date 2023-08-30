Selena Gomez's pink Single Soon dress sparks hot fashion debate and Hailey Bieber chatter

Fans are on the fence about the dress Selena Gomez wears in her new Single Soon music video. Could it be the "Hailey dress" from designer Fannie Schiavoni?

By Steffi Feldman

Los Angeles, California – Selena Gomez's Single Soon music video proves once again that Queen Selena is an absolute style icon, and still causing some controversy.

Selena Gomez is painting the town pink in her new music video for Single Soon, with a chainmail dress sparking debate. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez If you're anything like us, then you've also spent the last week with Selena's new song Single Soon stuck in your head on repeat. But it's the video's fashion that's making a splash in a big way. The Single Soon music video features a show-stopping pink chainmail dress, pink crystal bustier top, and even a cheeky pink exposed bra moment. It's no surprise the Only Murders in the Building star is feeling all the pink looks after her Barbie-themed 31st birthday bash in late July. But fans clamoring for the dress have stirred up a little drama searching for the lewk.

What is the Selena Gomez Single Soon pink dress controversy?

The dress debate: The "Hailey Mesh Mini Dress With Crossed Straps" by Fannie Schiavoni ($2,415 at Luisa Via Roma) on the left vs. "Fringe Mini Dress" by 8 Other Reasons ($177 at Revolve) on the right. © Collage: Screenshot/Luisa Via Roma & Revolve Since the Single Soon video broke the internet on Friday, fans have been scouring the web in droves to find the dress she references in the song: "I'm picking out this dress / Trying on these shoes / 'Cause I’ll be single soon / I'll be single soon."

But for those out there that would like to literally be "picking out that dress," there's something of a controversy about which dress she's actually wearing! On August 19, designer Fannie Schiavoni took to Instagram claiming the dress seen in the video was her "Fannie Schiavoni Hailey Mesh Mini Dress With Crossed Straps," selling for $1,569 at Luisa Via Roma. But hardcore Selenators are adamant that the dress in question is actually the "Fringe Mini Dress" from 8 Other Reasons, $177 at Revolve. Most outlets have said Selena is wearing the 8 Other Reasons dress from Revolve, but W Magazine is backing Schiavoni on their site. The jury's still out.

Is the Selena Gomez pink music video dress shading Hailey Bieber?

Based on this split-second screenshot from the music video, we're betting it's the 8 Other Reasons fringe dress. © Screenshot/Youtube/Selena Gomez, Philip Andelman, & Interscope Records Now, people wouldn't normally be getting so hot under the collar over a celeb potentially wearing one item of clothing over another. After all, the only noticeable differences between the two pink chainmail dresses seems to be the price tag and some fringe. Nobody would care if not for the fact that the Fannie Schiavoni look is called the "Hailey Dress." Selena fans speculate if this was, in fact, the dress Selena wore in the video, it might be a reference to her longtime alleged clash with Hailey Bieber. This idea might seem like a reach, if not for broad fan speculation that Selena was shading Hailey and Justin in the promo for Single Soon by using a Sex and the City sound clip. In it, a man calls Samantha saying, "It's over, I told my wife!" to which Samantha replies, "Who is this?" Could it be referencing Selena's past with The Biebz? Based on a split-second screenshot from the music video, as seen above, we're betting Selena's dress is the 8 Other Reasons fringe dress.