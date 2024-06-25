Selena Gomez gets adorable pet name from boyfriend Benny Blanco

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has been packing on the PDA with her boyfriend Benny Blanco since they started publicly dating in December, so it's no wonder that he has a sappy pet name for her!

On Monday, the music producer posted a candid shot of the Only Murders in the Building actor to his Instagram story.

Sel, in translucent red glasses and a fuzzy headband, beams at the camera, cuddled up with a blanket and what appears to be Benny's knee.

The snap from Benny's account is captioned, "my wittle."

Could this be a pet name for Selena or a one-off inside joke for the cute couple?

Either way, it's clear that the two are no strangers to baby talk!

On February 12, Selena captioned an Instagram picture with Benny, "My bes fwend."