Is Selena Gomez ready to marry Benny Blanco?
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez is reportedly making some serious plans for the future amid her new romance with Benny Blanco.
Whether it's cuddling on Instagram or smooching at the Golden Globes, the 31-year-old star is showing the whole world just how in love she is!
Selena has been in a relationship with music producer Benny Blanco for several months now, and she couldn't be happier.
According to insiders, the two lovebirds don't want to waste time and are already thinking about the next steps in their still-relatively new relationship.
The Only Murders in the Building actor, who was previously linked to Justin Bieber, is head over heels in love and feels ready to "start the next chapter," per Radar Online.
The former Disney star is said to have developed a real "nesting instinct" and is already thinking about getting married and starting her own family with Benny by her side, a source revealed.
The love affair with Benny has reportedly also sparked Selena's desire to become a mother soon.
Selena Gomez is reportedly thinking about kids with Benny Blanco
"She's baby crazy right now and openly talking about how she wants that to happen," the insider claimed.
A feeling that is apparently mutual, as the hit producer is also completely "crazy" about his girlfriend.
"He's already calling her his wife and asking her what kind of ring she wants," the source said.
Although the two have only been together for around six months, things are evidently quite "serious" between them.
Could there be wedding bells for Selena in 2024? Only time will tell!
Cover photo: Collage: Jesse Grant & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP