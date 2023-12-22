Selena Gomez dishes on dating standards amid Benny Blanco romance

Mexico City, Mexico - Selena Gomez recently shed some light on what she looks for in relationships amid her blooming romance with music producer Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez has opened up about her personal life in a new interview with Vogue Mexico. © Collage: EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez

While speaking with Vogue Mexico on Thursday, the 31-year-old star opened up about how her priorities have evolved in her dating life.

"Honestly, I need to start being attracted to the right kind of people," she said in the interview, originally published in Spanish.

"It's very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens, it will be great, and you will want it to be healthy."

After singing her praises of the single life in her hit track Single Soon back in August, Selena is now still happily dating Benny Blanco, whom she has called her "absolute everything."

The Rare Beauty founder teased that her exciting new romance has shaken up her approach to new music, drawing her away from the emotional ballads of her past.