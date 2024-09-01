Selena Gomez gives local high schoolers an epic surprise: "They asked!!"

Telluride, Colorado - Selena Gomez gave some local high schoolers a moment they will never forget as she visited Telluride for the town's annual film festival.

© Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On Saturday, the 32-year-old star took to Instagram to share a peek at her special visit to a local girls' volleyball team in Colorado.

The post kicked off with a photo of a hand-written note from the team asking Selena to sing the national anthem at their upcoming home game.

The post then featured a video of the athletes' shocked reactions to the singer visiting their gym, and it looked like the group couldn't believe their eyes!

"I saw the sign, and so I had to come!" Selena said in the clip.

The rest of the snaps saw the Only Murders in the Building actor pose for photos with the team and sign autographs for the starstruck group.

"They asked!! Couldn't help it, it's my first time in Telluride!" she wrote in the caption.

Selena is currently in Colorado for the Telluride Film Festival, where her new movie, Emilia Pérez, made another buzzy debut.

Her co-star in the flick, Zoe Saldaña, gushed over her school visit during the trip, commenting, "The kindest heart indeed."