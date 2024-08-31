Selena Gomez seen sporting new ring as engagement rumors fly

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has added further fuel to the ongoing rumors that she's engaged to boyfriend Benny Blanco!

Selena Gomez has added further fuel to the ongoing rumors that she's engaged to boyfriend Benny Blanco! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez & VALERIE MACON / AFP

The 32-year-old star was spotted out on a stroll in Los Angeles on Thursday with a gold band sparkling on her left ring finger, per TMZ.

The sighting comes after Selena made several attempts to hide her left hand in recent outings as chatter swirled that Benny had popped the question during her birthday celebrations last month.

The Rare Beauty founder sent the speculation into overdrive as fans noticed that she had begun following a wedding planner on TikTok.

Still, Selena did notably go ringless on that at the Los Angeles premiere of Only Murders in the Building season 4 earlier this week, and it seems that if the rumors are indeed true, she's hoping to keep it under wraps for now.

Some have speculated that the latest sighting of the ring may have been a bit of an accident, as Selena was carrying a few items in her hand that she might have believed hid the jewelry.