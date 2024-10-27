Selena Gomez goes blonde for magical Halloween costume with Benny Blanco

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez took a trip to Wonderland with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, as the lovebirds celebrated Halloweekend!

On Saturday, the 32-year-old star dropped several photos of her and Benny's couple's costume this year, which saw them transform into Alice in Wonderland and the Mad Hatter.

"Curiouser and curiouser..." Selena wrote under her Instagram post.

The Single Soon artist rocked a bright blonde wig, blue tulle gown, and black-tipped white Mary Janes to channel the iconic character.

Benny, meanwhile, was nearly unrecognizable with a made-up face, red wig, and top hat, along with the Hatter's famous suit.

The 36-year-old music producer shared a closer look at his costume on his own Instagram page, where he also dropped a sweet video of his girlfriend as she posed for what she thought was a photo.

"Why do you always do that to me?" Selena said while smiling after when he told her it was a video.

The Only Murders in the Building actor shared an adorable picture of the pair holding hands to her own Instagram story, which also featured a few extra snaps of her Alice look.