Selena Gomez gushes over Benny Blanco: "Thank you for sharing your life with me"

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has paid tribute to the "love of her life," Benny Blanco, after the hitmaker organized a lavish birthday celebration for her.

The newly 32-year-old pop star took to Instagram late Wednesday to share a series of photos with her boyfriend of nearly a year.

"Thank you for sharing your life with me today and everyday," Selena wrote in the caption.

The slideshow featured nine pictures in total, showing the couple snapping several selfies, enjoying a nap together, and even lounging on a boat.

The post earned quick praise from Benny, who added several heart emojis in the comment section.

The 36-year-old shared a sweet shoutout to Selena in honor of her birthday on Monday, showing off how far they'd come with a snap from the music video for their 2019 collab, I Can't Get Enough.

"i used to play a teddy bear in ur music video and now i get to b urs in real life… happy bday bb ! i love u !" Benny wrote under the post.

After the birthday festivities, insiders spilled that the two are "definitely endgame" and added that they are "very serious" and even discussing a walk down the aisle!

