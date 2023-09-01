Selena Gomez dishes on her "high maintenance" standards for dating

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez is loving the single life, but if the right person does come along, she's got a few boxes to check before she knows she's found the one.

Selena Gomez opened up about being single in an interview promoting her latest song, Single Soon. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

The 31-year-old star appeared on Sirius XM's Hits 1 LA on Wednesday, where she dished on her newest song, Single Soon, and the influence her dating experiences had on the catchy track.

In the song, Gomez sings that she's "high maintenance," and in the interview, she elaborated on why she's not ashamed to be seen as such, even though she doesn't think it's quite accurate.

"I think I have standards, and I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance," she said.

As for what those standards are, the Rare Beauty founder revealed that she wants someone who is simply "cool" and treats her loved ones well.

"You just gotta be nice and, like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you," she said.

While Gomez is content being single, she shared that she's proud of how her self-growth has created a good foundation for a healthy relationship when it does come along.