Selena Gomez dishes on her "high maintenance" standards for dating
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez is loving the single life, but if the right person does come along, she's got a few boxes to check before she knows she's found the one.
The 31-year-old star appeared on Sirius XM's Hits 1 LA on Wednesday, where she dished on her newest song, Single Soon, and the influence her dating experiences had on the catchy track.
In the song, Gomez sings that she's "high maintenance," and in the interview, she elaborated on why she's not ashamed to be seen as such, even though she doesn't think it's quite accurate.
"I think I have standards, and I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance," she said.
As for what those standards are, the Rare Beauty founder revealed that she wants someone who is simply "cool" and treats her loved ones well.
"You just gotta be nice and, like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you," she said.
While Gomez is content being single, she shared that she's proud of how her self-growth has created a good foundation for a healthy relationship when it does come along.
Selena Gomez opens up about being single
"I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure, you know, person that I normally used to be," Gomez said.
Though Single Soon sparked some fan chatter about which ex of hers could be the inspiration, the Only Murders in the Building actor was quick to shut down the speculation.
Responding to rumors that The Weeknd was the former flame in question, Gomez said that "couldn't be more false."
Cover photo: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP