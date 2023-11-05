Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez lead star-studded girl squad outing in NYC

New York, New York - In true 1989 (Taylor's Version) style, Taylor Swift has brought back her iconic "girl squad" in full force, with a number of new stars scoring a spot in the clique.

Selena Gomez (l) and Taylor Swift led a star-studded outing in New York City on Saturday. © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old singer grabbed dinner at Bond St restaurant in Lower Manhattan on Saturday night, armed with a group of both old and new friends.

Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner, Brittany Mahomes, and Cara Delevingne all joined Taylor for the outing, with the Anti-Hero artist exiting hand-in-hand with Brittany and Selena.

Taylor rocked a long-sleeve black top with a plaid mini skirt and thigh-high leather boots, while the 31-year-old Rare Beauty founder wore a turtleneck camel dress.

The outing appears to dispel rumors of tension between Selena and Taylor over the latter's whirlwind romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

While word quickly spread that the Hands to Myself singer was "concerned" about the high-profile relationship, it looks like the long-time friends are as strong as ever.

Selena even got a taste of Taylor's new Kansas City circle as she dined with 28-year-old Brittany, who is married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.