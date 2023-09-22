Selena Gomez updates fans on her relationship status in viral TikTok

Selena Gomez joked about being single in a hilarious new viral TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@selenagomez

The 31-year-old star took to TikTok on Thursday to drop another video joking about all-too-relatable dating woes.

In her latest post, Selena lip-syncs, "Guess who has a boyfriend?" only to add, "Not me, b***h! Stay safe out there."

With over five million views and a million likes less than 24 hours after posting, it's safe to say the hilarious skit was a hit with fans.

Many couldn't help but compare the quote's sense of humor to Selena's famous Wizards of Waverly Place character and her trademark snarky wit.

"ALEX RUSSO IS SO BACK," one fan commented.

Others applauded her decision to happily stay single, as well as her willingness to be transparent with fans about her dating frustrations, thus making many in the same boat feel less alone.

The Only Murders in the Building star is celebrating the single life in big ways these days thanks to her latest hit song, Single Soon.