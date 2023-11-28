Selena Gomez debuts extra-special guest in first look at new TV show

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez is back in the kitchen for a new rendition of her cooking TV show, Selena + Chef, and she's got an adorable special guest to keep her company!

Selena Gomez's new series, Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays premieres on November 30. © Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 31-year-old has kicked off her two-show partnership with Food Network with Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays.

The festive version of the series, which originally aired on HBO Max, continues to see the Only Murders in the Building star learn how to prepare a special dish from a culinary expert.

But the chefs won't be the only ones to join Selena in the kitchen, as her adorable dog, Daisy, is ready for her time in the spotlight as well!

On Tuesday, Food Network shared a sweet snap of Daisy, all decked out in her holiday gear, announcing her many "guest appearances" in the upcoming season.

Selena first adopted her furry friend in 2019, joining her other dog, Winnie. Both pups have been frequent stars of the Single Soon artist's Instagram, especially amid the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Daisy's Food Network debut will kick off on Thursday, November 30, at 8 PM EST.