Selena Gomez hits back at VMA memes after being accused of throwing shade

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez is putting an end to her latest string of viral meme moments.

Selena Gomez shut down comments about her viral reactions at the 2023 MTV VMAs with a message shared on Tuesday. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

From her infamous blanket photo to her jaw-dropped reaction at a Los Angeles soccer match, Selena is no stranger to becoming the internet's hottest meme — but she's finally had enough.

After her candid reactions at the 2023 VMAs began to go viral, the 31-year-old star took to her Instagram to stop the memes in their tracks.

"I will never be a meme again. I'd rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love," she wrote on her story on Tuesday.

Selena also got ahead of the fan commentary by weighing on her most viral moments from the awards ceremony.

The Only Murders in the Building star responded to a post sharing her disappointed reaction to Chris Brown's nomination as the clip went viral.

"Who cares lol," she commented on the post.

Selena also quickly clarified her viral reaction to Olivia Rodrigo's performance at the show, swiftly shutting down any rumors of shade aimed at the singer.