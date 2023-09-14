Selena Gomez hits back at VMA memes after being accused of throwing shade
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez is putting an end to her latest string of viral meme moments.
From her infamous blanket photo to her jaw-dropped reaction at a Los Angeles soccer match, Selena is no stranger to becoming the internet's hottest meme — but she's finally had enough.
After her candid reactions at the 2023 VMAs began to go viral, the 31-year-old star took to her Instagram to stop the memes in their tracks.
"I will never be a meme again. I'd rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love," she wrote on her story on Tuesday.
Selena also got ahead of the fan commentary by weighing on her most viral moments from the awards ceremony.
The Only Murders in the Building star responded to a post sharing her disappointed reaction to Chris Brown's nomination as the clip went viral.
"Who cares lol," she commented on the post.
Selena also quickly clarified her viral reaction to Olivia Rodrigo's performance at the show, swiftly shutting down any rumors of shade aimed at the singer.
Selena Gomez shuts down speculation after viral VMA moments
Selena bore a concerned expression amid Olivia's performance of vampire, which replicated the track's music video by having the stage seemingly come crashing down mid-performance. The planned malfunctions confused many who weren't familiar with the original video, and it seems the Rare Beauty founder was one of those audience members.
After jokes spread on social media about Selena covering her ears during the performance, she wasted no time confirming the simple explanation for the viral moment.
"I heard a loud noise and it scared me," Selena said. Case closed!
Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP