Selena Gomez jokes she looks "constipated" in Taylor Swift VMAs reunion snaps

Newark, New Jersey - Selena Gomez hilariously dragged herself during her reunion with Taylor Swift at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards!

Taylor Swift (r) reunited with Selena Gomez at the 2023 VMAs on Tuesday. © THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Selena was front and center as her BFF dominated the yearly awards show with nine wins on Tuesday.

The Only Murders in the Building star was a vision in red as she rocked an Oscar De La Renta beaded dress complete with flowering vines and a thigh-high slit.

Taylor also looked stunning in a beautiful black gown, and Selena shared a close look at the two's cute reunion at the VMAs via her Instagram stories.

The snap featured the besties embracing and laughing, but the Lose Me to Love You singer jokingly dragged herself, writing under the photo, "She looks stunning I look constipated."

"Typical," she added.

The Anti-Hero artist also showed love for her long-time friend when Selena won the award for best Afrobeats for her collaboration with Nigerian singer Rema, Calm Down.