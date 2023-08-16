Selena Gomez joins the "lemon girl" summer wave with epic centerpiece

Los Angeles, California - When it comes to looks, Selena Gomez keeps it fresh like a tall glass of lemonade!

Selena Gomez looked like a tall glass of lemonade in her chic, yellow midi dress which she showed off on Instagram. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez

When life gives you lemons, squeeze them into some sunny fashion!

Summer 2023 has been one for the fruits with the latest trends many celebs have been rocking.

Take for instance Kylie Jenner's "tomato fit" she recently sported, part of the trending "tomato girl" summer aesthetic on TikTok.

Now, the Only Murders in the Building star is hopping on the "lemon girl" bandwagon with her latest look that's perfect for any daytime event.

Selena took to her Instagram story to show off her cute yellow midi Valentino dress that featured scalloped trim and sprawling logo lettering. The Lose You to Love Me singer paired the spaghetti-strap dress with a chain necklace, large thin hoop earrings, and ballet flats.

Yet the pièce de résistance from her refreshing look was her epic rattan-style handbag, that looks like an actual lemon wedge.

The recent lemon chic fit follows Selena's other citrus-themed looks she posted on over the weekend. The Disney alum flaunted a sexy orange corset top with a matching blazer jacket for her recent photoshoot.