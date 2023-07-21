Kylie Jenner counts down to Leo season with more sizzling summer looks

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to show off more of her fashionable summer outfits in preparation for her birthday season!

Kylie Jenner is gearing up for Leo season with more steamy, summer looks. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

Leo season is on the way, and the 25-year-old is making sure she gets a head start on her b-day month with more fiery summer looks!

On Thursday, Kylie dropped back-to-back snaps of an all-white ensemble she recently rocked on IG.

The attire, which was a play on the TikTok-viral "tomato girl" aesthetic, consisted of a frilly miniskirt and a matching midriff-baring button-up bandeau top.

The Kardashians star accessorized the look with a brown wicker shoulder purse and dark shades while styling her hair in soft waves that flowed down the sides of her back.

She captioned the post, "3 more days till Leo season," showing her anticipation for her 26th trip-around-the-sun.