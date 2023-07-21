Kylie Jenner counts down to Leo season with more sizzling summer looks

Kylie Jenner is counting down her birthday season with new pics of her latest summer looks that included a spin on TikTok's viral "tomato girl" aesthetic.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to show off more of her fashionable summer outfits in preparation for her birthday season!

Kylie Jenner is gearing up for Leo season with more steamy, summer looks.  © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

Leo season is on the way, and the 25-year-old is making sure she gets a head start on her b-day month with more fiery summer looks!

On Thursday, Kylie dropped back-to-back snaps of an all-white ensemble she recently rocked on IG.

The attire, which was a play on the TikTok-viral "tomato girl" aesthetic, consisted of a frilly miniskirt and a matching midriff-baring button-up bandeau top.

The Kardashians star accessorized the look with a brown wicker shoulder purse and dark shades while styling her hair in soft waves that flowed down the sides of her back.

She captioned the post, "3 more days till Leo season," showing her anticipation for her 26th trip-around-the-sun.

Kylie Jenner has rocked a few stylish looks this summer, including this stunning mint-green olive dress.
Kylie Jenner has rocked a few stylish looks this summer, including this stunning mint-green olive dress.  © Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

But wait, there's more!

On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul posted a few never-before-seen pics in a photo dump that highlighted more of the summer fits she's sported as of late.

The first snap featured Kylie modeling an olive green mini dress complete with a bit of black lace that extended from the shoulder of the dress and continued to the hemline.

The dress also had a pleated train that fell from the center of the dress.

Also in the carousel of snaps, Kylie sported a satin blue dress while exposing her back to the camera, a yellow crop top and denim jeans fit, and an olive-green gym outfit that exposed her slim figure.

Who better to kick of Leo season than the queen — or should we say king — herself?

