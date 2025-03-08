Selena Gomez lets Benny Blanco take over her makeup in cutest Instagram reel ever!

Los Angeles, California - Pop icon Selena Gomez dropped an adorbs Instagram video with fiancé Benny Blanco on his birthday in which he attempted to do her makeup with her Rare Beauty line!

Pop icon Selena Gomez (r.) gave her fiancé Benny Blanco the go-ahead to do her makeup using Rare Beauty products, but the results were far from expected. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez

Guess we know what Benny wanted for his birthday!

On Thursday, the 32-year-old posted the video on Instagram, which was an instant hit with fans.

Selena kicked things off, saying, "Today I'm going to let my fiancé do my makeup using Rare Beauty."

The vid then shows Benny questioning the purpose of multiple items before applying contour and a heavy layer of highlighter.

"That's good, right? Oh, this is cute!" Benny said, while Selena couldn't help but scoff and make puzzled expressions.

He sets everything off with a finishing spray, proudly declaring, "You look so hot."

Fans were obsessed, with one writing, "he doesn’t know how pigmented rare is."