Taylor Swift lands in California as stars flock to Selena Gomez's wedding

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has touched down in California as A-listers arrive to celebrate the wedding of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco!

Taylor Swift (l.) was spotted landing in California ahead of her longtime pal Selena Gomez's wedding to Benny Blanco (r.) on Saturday. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 35-year-old pop star went incognito while arriving in Santa Barbara on Friday ahead of her longtime BFF's wedding to the 37-year-old music producer.

Per Page Six, Taylor was covered by umbrellas while exiting her plane and headed into an SUV. The outlet reports that she will be staying in a private home for the big weekend.

"She will be renting a house near the wedding venue, which is a secret to the public, " an insider explained.

"Her security team feels it's better than a hotel."

Taylor is likely to fly solo at Saturday's nuptials, as her fiancé Travis Kelce will be gearing up with the Kansas City Chiefs to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The Grammy winner wasn't the only star spotted amid the celebrations, as photos obtained by Page Six show Selena's Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Paul Rudd attending a rehearsal dinner on Friday night in Goleta Valley.