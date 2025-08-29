Selena Gomez wows fans with peek inside lavish bachelorette party

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico - Selena Gomez confirmed those bachelorette party rumors with an inside look at the lavish kick-off to her bridal era!

Selena Gomez flaunted her "bride to be" status in several snaps from her recent bachelorette getaway. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@selenagomez

The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share a slideshow of snaps from her recent getaway to Cabo San Lucas with her closest gal pals, including Connar Franklin and Raquelle Stevens.

Selena flaunted her "bride to be" status with an embroidered white veil that she paired with a white pearl halter dress and, later, a white bikini.

The post also featured the Rare Beauty mogul posing under a banner of balloons that read "Mrs. Levin" – a nod to fiancé Benny Blanco's real name, Benjamin Levin.

The 37-year-old music producer got another shoutout in the form of masks printed with his face on them, which Selena's pals held up in the post's final entry – a montage of their adventures set to Katy Perry's Teenage Dream.

Selena and Benny are rumored to be tying the knot next month in California – a timeline seemingly supported by the pair's bachelor-bachelorette weekend.

Benny celebrated his final weeks as a single man with a party in Las Vegas amid his bride-to-be's Mexico getaway last weekend.