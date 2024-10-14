Selena Gomez moved to tears by praise of her mental health documentary

London, UK - Selena Gomez broke down in tears as comedian Miranda Hart shared some moving praise of the star's documentary.

Selena Gomez was moved to tears after comedian Miranda Hart praised her 2022 documentary My Mind & Me. © HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP

During a joint appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, Miranda took a moment to thank Selena for being so candid about her health journey in 2022's My Mind & Me.

"When I saw your documentary on Apple [about] your illness struggles, I was thinking, 'Do I share?' You know, 'Is this something I should do?' Because it feels quite vulnerable," the 51-year-old comedian shared.

"I watched the documentary, and I just thought, 'Absolutely yes.' And that's what kept me writing."

The comment brought Selena to tears, and the two held hands as the Only Murders in the Building actor thanked for her for the support.

In the documentary, Selena let fans in on a number of personal struggles, including her diagnoses of bipolar disorder and lupus.