Selena Gomez moved to tears by praise of her mental health documentary
London, UK - Selena Gomez broke down in tears as comedian Miranda Hart shared some moving praise of the star's documentary.
During a joint appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, Miranda took a moment to thank Selena for being so candid about her health journey in 2022's My Mind & Me.
"When I saw your documentary on Apple [about] your illness struggles, I was thinking, 'Do I share?' You know, 'Is this something I should do?' Because it feels quite vulnerable," the 51-year-old comedian shared.
"I watched the documentary, and I just thought, 'Absolutely yes.' And that's what kept me writing."
The comment brought Selena to tears, and the two held hands as the Only Murders in the Building actor thanked for her for the support.
In the documentary, Selena let fans in on a number of personal struggles, including her diagnoses of bipolar disorder and lupus.
Selena Gomez opens up about health struggles in My Mind & Me
"To witness somebody in the pain that I was in for different conditions," Miranda added. "But we know what a chronic condition is like, and it's always rumbling there, and I know what it's like in a very different way."
In more recent comments on My Mind & Me, Selena has admitted the documentary is quite painful for her to watch.
"I will never watch it again, but I'm very proud of it. I couldn't have been luckier to have the people that worked on it with me," she said in September 2023.
Cover photo: HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP