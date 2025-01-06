Selena Gomez packs on PDA with Benny Blanco at Golden Globes after host's dig

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez enjoyed a fairytale night out with fiancé Benny Blanco at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

Selena Gomez enjoyed a fairytale night out with fiancé Benny Blanco (c.) at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. © Collage: Monica Schipper & Roger Kisby / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 32-year-old star, who was a double nominee at Sunday's ceremony for her roles in Emilia Pérez and Only Murders in the Building, wowed in a Cinderella-esque blue satin gown from Prada.

Benny, meanwhile, opted for a white suit featuring an embroidered lace top.

Though the pair didn't pose together on the red carpet, they got cozy inside the ceremony – and they weren't shy about packing on the PDA!

During the opening monologue, the stars were called out by host Nikki Glaser, who joked that Benny was there with Selena "because of the genie who granted him that wish."

Both seemed to take the joke in stride, though, as Selena broke out into a laugh, and Benny gave her a kiss on the shoulder.

The Rare Beauty founder lost in both of her individual award categories, but she was still able to celebrate on stage when Emilia Pérez reigned supreme in Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.