Selena Gomez parties with Madonna at star-studded premiere of Emilia Pérez

New York, New York - Selena Gomez got some special love from Madonna after the latest premiere of her buzzy new movie, Emilia Pérez.

Selena Gomez (l.) got some special love from Madonna after the latest premiere of her buzzy new movie, Emilia Pérez. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@selenagomez & @madonna

The 66-year-old pop legend gave Selena's new flick her stamp of approval, branding it a "masterpiece" in a post shared to her Instagram.

After Emilia Pérez's debut at the New York Film Festival, Madonna joined the film's cast and crew behind the scenes, per photos shared by Netflix.

In a group snap, Madonna and Selena posed together alongside actors Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Adriana Paz, and Édgar Ramírez, as well as choreographer Damien Jalet.

The Like a Virgin singer shared the photo to her Instagram story and added, "Unbelievable performances!!"

Selena and her co-stars have already earned significant praise for their work in the movie, which is set to debut on Netflix on November 13.

The Only Murders in the Building star was awarded Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival along with castmates Zoe, Karla, and Adriana.

Selena recently dished on the work she put into the film, revealing that her dad was "so proud" of how well she spoke Spanish in it.