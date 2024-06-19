Selena Gomez wows in first trailer for acclaimed new movie Emilia Pérez
Los Angeles, California - Fans have finally gotten their first proper look at Selena Gomez in Emilia Pérez after the movie debuted to immense praise at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.
Emilia Pérez's first trailer dropped on Tuesday, several weeks after it earned a lengthy standing ovation at the international film festival last month.
The movie follows a lawyer named Rita, played by Zoe Saldaña, who must help an infamous drug cartel leader named Manitas (Karla Sofía Gascón) evade the police as she seeks out gender reassignment surgery.
Years later, the cartel leader, now known as Emilia Pérez, enlists Rita once again to help her reunite with her wife, played by Gomez.
The new trailer gives a full glimpse at the 31-year-old singer's bleach-blonde look, which she first teased via social media while filming the project in Paris last summer.
Gomez and her co-stars – Saldaña, Gascón, and Ariana Paz, shared the honor of Best Actress at Cannes last month.
The Rare Beauty founder couldn't hide her emotions as the film was showered with praise, wiping tears from her eyes as the crowd gave Emilia Pérez a standing ovation of over 10 minutes.
What are Selena Gomez's upcoming acting projects?
Along with promoting Emilia Pérez, Gomez has been busy wrapping up season 4 of her Hulu comedy series, Only Murders in the Building.
But that isn't all for the star's booked and busy acting career, as she also recently filmed the pilot for the all-new Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series, set to debut on Disney+ and Disney Channel later this year.
Gomez is expected to soon begin work on the untitled Linda Ronstadt biopic as well. News that she had been cast as the 11-time Grammy-winning music icon broke in January.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Capital Pictures