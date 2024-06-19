Selena Gomez wows in first trailer for acclaimed new movie Emilia Pérez

Los Angeles, California - Fans have finally gotten their first proper look at Selena Gomez in Emilia Pérez after the movie debuted to immense praise at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Fans have gotten their first look at Selena Gomez in Emilia Pérez after the movie debuted to immense praise at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. © IMAGO / Capital Pictures

Emilia Pérez's first trailer dropped on Tuesday, several weeks after it earned a lengthy standing ovation at the international film festival last month.

The movie follows a lawyer named Rita, played by Zoe Saldaña, who must help an infamous drug cartel leader named Manitas (Karla Sofía Gascón) evade the police as she seeks out gender reassignment surgery.

Years later, the cartel leader, now known as Emilia Pérez, enlists Rita once again to help her reunite with her wife, played by Gomez.

The new trailer gives a full glimpse at the 31-year-old singer's bleach-blonde look, which she first teased via social media while filming the project in Paris last summer.

Gomez and her co-stars – Saldaña, Gascón, and Ariana Paz, shared the honor of Best Actress at Cannes last month.

The Rare Beauty founder couldn't hide her emotions as the film was showered with praise, wiping tears from her eyes as the crowd gave Emilia Pérez a standing ovation of over 10 minutes.