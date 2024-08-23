Selena Gomez puts chic spin on LBD for Only Murders in the Building premiere

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez stepped out in style as she celebrated the premiere of Only Murders in the Building's fourth season in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old put a fresh spin on the classic LBD in a shimmering black mini dress featuring a criss-cross halter top.

She accentuated the look with a sleek ponytail, fiery red nails, and plenty of silver jewelry – though that rumored engagement ring was not included.

On Thursday's red carpet, Selena was joined by her co-stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Meryl Streep, all of whom will be returning to the Hulu hit for its latest season.

The Rare Beauty founder has been playing Mabel Mora on the acclaimed series for several years now, but it was the third season that finally scored her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress In a Comedy Series.

Selena shared an emotional reaction when the news hit last month, writing in an Instagram post, "I'm honored and insanely grateful for this."

Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building will see the gang travel to the City of Angels for a bicoastal storyline centered around a film adaptation of the show's titular podcast.