Selena Gomez sends engagement rumors into overdrive with latest move!

Selena Gomez has set tongues wagging with her latest move that seems to add further fuel to the rumors that she is secretly engaged to Benny Blanco! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@selenagomez

Selena has been dating the 36-year-old music producer for about a year now, but in recent weeks, she's stirred up chatter that the two are ready to head down the aisle.

And now, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the 32-year-old star is now following a wedding planner on TikTok, as reported by TMZ.

The California-based group called CMG Wedding and Events specializes in "luxury weddings with a wow factor," per their TikTok bio.

Could Selena be collecting ideas for her big day?

So far, her most significant hints have been apparent attempts to conceal her ring finger – notably hiding her left hand completely during a sighting at LAX over the weekend.

Tipsters dished anonymously to celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi that Benny popped the question during her recent birthday celebrations, after which she shared a carousel post with her beau thanking him for "sharing your life with me."

While the couple has not commented directly on the engagement rumors, they haven't been quiet about their hopes of settling down together and even starting a family!