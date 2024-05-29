Selena Gomez reflects on being single for five years: "I got really used to it"

New York, New York - Selena Gomez has graced the cover of TIME Magazine to dish on both her personal and professional life in a wide-ranging new interview.

Selena Gomez revealed what she learned from five years of singlehood and dished on how her new boyfriend has unexpectedly changed her plans. © IMAGO / Starface

In the interview published Wednesday, the 31-year-old shared some important wisdom as she reflected on her billion-dollar brand, Rare Beauty, and what drives her at this stage of her career.

During the chat, Selena got candid about being a "proponent of feeling your feelings" and how she learned to manage them solo after several years of being single.



"I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it," the Only Murders in the Building star said. "A lot of people are afraid of being alone, and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it."

Though she's been happily dating music producer Benny Blanco for several months now, the Single Soon artist made it clear that he's far from her "only source of happiness" – something that she believes is crucial for a well-rounded life.

She even revealed that she had planned to adopt a baby if she was still single by 35, but sure enough, the old proverb held true, and love came when she least expected it.



As for whether she's as ready for marriage and children as Benny has proclaimed to be, Selena proved she's able to hold her cards closer to her chest than her boyfriend is!